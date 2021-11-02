DDOT finalizes upcoming services changes to bus routes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Department of Transportation has finalized the service changes that will go into effect on November 15.

All the timetables for the routes will be updated and made available online and in print. Routes that are not listed will continue their current operations, with minor timetables changes possible. The changes are expected to be temporary, with service levels restored in early 2022.

"While some buses will be scheduled to come less often, the result will be more regular and predictable service, which will allow our riders to better plan their trips and schedules," said Executive Director of Transit C. Mikel Oglesby in a news release. “We are right-sizing DDOT’s service with the ultimate goal of giving Detroiters the reliable transportation system they deserve.”

Here are the changes, according to DDOT:

Three routes will be temporarily suspended as they account for 1% of average daily boarding. More than 99% of riders on these routes will have access to alternative route.

11 Clairmount

26 Junction

47 Tireman

Two routes have segments that will no longer operate:

38 Plymouth: Service will not operate east of French and Gratiot.

43 Schoolcraft: Service will not operate east of Manchester and Woodward. Frequency will be reduced from 50 to 60 minutes all week.

The following routes will see reduced frequency:

1 Vernor: Weekday and Saturday frequency will be reduced from 25 to 30 minutes. Sunday frequency will be reduced from 55 to 60 minutes. No trips will depart between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. all week.

2 Michigan: Saturday frequency will be reduced from 25 to 60 minutes. Sunday frequency will be reduced from 30 to 60 minutes. No trips will depart between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. all week.

3 Grand River: Weekday frequency will be reduced from 15 to 20 minutes. Saturday frequency will be reduced from 20-35 to 30 minutes.

4 Woodward: Frequency will be reduced from 10-12 to 20 minutes on weekdays and 15 to 20 minutes on Saturdays.

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette: Frequency will be reduced from 20-30 to 30 minutes on weekdays and 50 to 60 minutes on Sundays. Saturday frequency will be improved from 35 to 30 minutes.

6 Gratiot: Frequency will be reduced from 15 to 20 minutes on weekdays, 18 to 30 minutes on Saturdays, and 25 to 30 minutes on Sundays.

7 Seven Mile: Frequency will be reduced from 12-15 to 20 minutes on weekdays and 20 to 30 minutes on Saturdays.

8 Warren: Frequency will be reduced from 20-25 to 30 minutes on weekdays and 45 to 60 minutes on Sundays.

9 Jefferson: Weekday frequency will be reduced from 17 to 20-25 minutes. Sunday frequency will be improved from 40 to 30 minutes. No trips will depart between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. all week.

10 Greenfield: Frequency will be reduced from 15 to 20 minutes on weekdays and from 20 to 30 minutes on Saturdays.

12 Conant: Weekday and Saturday frequency will be reduced from 50 to 60 minutes.

15 Chicago/Davison: Frequency will be reduced from 55 to 60 minutes on weekdays and from 50 to 60 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays.

16 Dexter: Weekday frequency will be reduced from 12-15 to 20 minutes.

17 Eight Mile: Weekday frequency will be reduced from 15-25 to 20-30 minutes. Frequency will be reduced on Saturdays from 25 to 30 minutes and improved from 35 to 30 minutes on Sundays.

19 Fort: Weekday and Saturday frequency will be reduced from 40 to 60 minutes. Sunday frequency will be reduced from 55 to 60 minutes.

32 McNichols: Saturday frequency will be reduced from 40 to 60 minutes.

46 Southfield: Weekday frequency will be reduced from 50 to 60 minutes.

The following routes will see increased frequency: