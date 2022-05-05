Deadline for Michigan auto insurance refund checks to be sent is May 9

(WXYZ) — The deadline for auto insurance companies to send out $400 refund checks is on May 9, but many people are still waiting for their checks.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that so far, $2.2 billion has been distributed, with $1.2 billion sent out in the last two weeks, according to data from the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

Around $3 billion is set to be redistributed to Michigan drivers who had active insurance by 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021.

Be sure to check your mail closely and look at everything that comes in from your auto insurance company. Many people have accidentally thrown out their check.

"It actually looked like spam almost. I almost tossed it but was then like, 'Oh,'" Michigan driver Brandon Boudreau said.

"It's a big project," Anita Fox the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial services said. "It's a lot of people that individually have to have their amounts calculated, but so far we're very pleased."

Officials say if your provider does not get you your check by the May 9 deadline, to contact them before contacting the state.

"If you don't get satisfaction from your insurance company you can call the department and we will make sure that all eligible drivers get their money," Fox said.

Depending on how drivers pay for insurance, they may get the refund through direct deposit or a physical check.

If any entity or person says you need to give credit card or bank info for the refund the state says to ignore them as it could be a scam.