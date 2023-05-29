Deadly wrong-way crash along Southfield Freeway in Dearborn

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — One person is dead after a wrong-way crash along the Southfield Freeway overnight in Dearborn.

The crash happened along northbound M-39 near Ford Rd., and a driver of a black vehicle was going the wrong way.

There was a head-on collision with a red Cadillac, leaving debris across the road.

We're told the driver of the red Cadillac is OK but the passenger had to be taken to the hospital. The driver of the black vehicle was killed in the crash.

The highway is still closed while police investigate.