Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe

Vadim Ghirda/AP
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shakes hands with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen smiles at the Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan met in Romania's capital to conclude an agreement on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 11:16 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 11:16:44-05

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan have finalized an agreement on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.

The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea that would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania.

Saturday's deal comes as Hungary, which has lobbied heavily against EU sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, is seeking additional sources for fossil fuels to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian oil and gas.

