Watch Now
News

Dealer gets 10 years in prison in death of actor Michael K. Williams

Drug dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams
Chris Pizzello / AP
Drug dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams
Posted at 5:40 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 17:40:24-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City drug dealer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.

Irvin Cartagena was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams. In April, he pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs in Manhattan.

Williams overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021.

He died hours after authorities said he bought the heroin from Cartagena on a Brooklyn sidewalk in a deal recorded by a security camera.

Williams also starred in films and other TV series such as "Boardwalk Empire."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning