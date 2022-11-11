Deals & freebies for vets, active duty on Veterans Day 2022

(WXYZ) — As a thank you to veterans and active duty of the U.S. armed forces, dozens of restaurants are offering free meals on Friday for Veterans Day.
A number of retail stores are also giving out discounts for vets.
Check out the list of the different offers according to military.com below.
2022 Veterans Day Restaurant Discounts:
- 7-Eleven -- Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.
- Another Broken Egg Cafe -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Patriot French Toast Combo & Coffee November 11. Available for dine-in only at participating cafes.
- Applebee's -- Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.
- Bagger Dave's -- Active, non-active, reservists and retired personnel get a free Great American Cheeseburger and fries on November 11. Dine-in only.
- Bar Louie -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger on November 11 with a valid ID. Dine-in only.
- Beef 'O' Brady's -- Veterans eat free on November 11 at participating locations with the purchase of equal or greater value up to $12.
- Biggby Coffee -- Veterans and active-duty service members receive a free 16 oz beverage of choice on November 11.
- BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse -- On November 11, current and former military members receive a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.
- Black Angus Steakhouse -- Current and past members of the military get a free meal on November 11 at all locations from 12pm to 3pm. This deal is not available to-go.
- Bob Evans -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only.
- Bombshells Restaurant and Bar -- All 12 locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on November 11. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active service members and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day.
- Calhoun's -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch from 10:45am to 4pm on November 11. Military ID required.
- California Pizza Kitchen – On November 11, veterans and active-duty military receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and choice of one entrée from a special menu.
- Chelo's Hometown Bar & Grille -- Veterans with a valid military ID get a free meal from a select menu on November 11.
- Chili's -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.
- Chuck E. Cheese -- On November 11, active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.
- Colton's Steak House & Grill -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free entrée on November 11 until 4 pm from a select menu. Available for dine-in only. Offer not available in Kentucky locations.
- Cracker Barrel -- Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on November 11.
- Denny's -- On November 11, Denny's offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5am to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.
- Dunkin' Donuts -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on November 11 at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on November 11.
- Famous Dave's -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and choice of side on November 11. When ordering online, use code ‘VETERAN’ to receive the discount. Must present valid proof of service at pickup. Not valid for Call-In Orders or Delivery.
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill -- Dine with a veteran or active-duty service member on November 11 at participating locations and their meal is free. Dine-in only.
- Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers -- Veterans and active military personnel who visit on November 11 will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30.
- Golden Corral -- Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 14 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.
- Green Mill Restaurant and Bar -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free menu item at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.
- Hard Rock Cafe -- Veterans receive a free Legendary Burger all day long on November 11. Dine-in only.
- Hooters -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage on November 11. Dine-in only.
- IHOP -- Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.
- Krispy Kreme -- Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on November 11 at participating locations.
- Little Caesars -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. In-store only.
- MOD Pizza -- Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free on November 11 with proof of military service. Valid in-store only.
- Outback Steakhouse -- Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in on November 11.
- Primanti Bros -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free sandwich on November 11.
- Red Lobster -- Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time.
- Red Robin – Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on November 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.
- Ruby Tuesday -- Active-duty and retired military get a free Garden Bar on November 11.
- Smashburger -- Get a free Burger or Sandwich when you show a valid military ID in-store on November 11 with valid proof of military ID at participating locations.
- Starbucks -- As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.
- Sticky Fingers -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free pulled pork sandwich and fries on November 11. Dine-in only with valid ID.
- Texas Roadhouse -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.
- TGI Fridays -- Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch on November 11 from 11am to 2pm from a select menu at participating locations. Dine-in only.
- Twin Peaks -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free lunch on November 11 from 11am to 3pm. Dine-in only.
- Wendy’s -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.
- White Castle -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal when dining at a participating restaurant on November 11.
- WingHouse Bar & Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military who dine-in on November 11 get buy one, get one free boneless wings with proof of service.
- Ziggi’s Coffee -- Active-duty military and veterans get one free 16 oz. drink on November 11.
- Jet's Pizza -- Veterans and active-duty military get 50% off Detroit-Style Pizzas at menu price with a military ID on November 11. This deal is valid for pick-up orders only, at participating locations.
- Joe's Crab Shack -- Veterans get 20% off when they dine-in on November 13 with a valid ID.
- Metro Diner -- Veterans and active-duty military receive 50% off a meal on November 11.
- Miller’s Ale House -- Military members and veterans get 50% off their entrée of choice with proof of service on November 11.
- Papa Gino's -- Veterans and active-duty military get 50% off pizzas on November 11 at participating locations. Valid for Dine-in or Carry Out orders. Valid on whole pizzas only. Not valid online.
- Texas de Brazil -- Veterans receive 25% off regular dinner November 7 through November 17 (excluding Saturday and Sunday), where open for business.
2022 Veterans Day Retail Discounts:
- AARP -- AARP salutes you for your service to our country with a special membership offer. Join for only $9 per year with a 5-year term and save up to 43% off. Or join for 1 year for just $12 and save 25% off the standard annual rate.
- Adidas -- Veterans and active-duty military get 40% off sitewide until November 12.
- Army & Air Force Exchange Service -- On November 11, MILITARY STAR cardholders will receive various deals, including double rewards points, 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations, 15% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants and $10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Exchange mall vendors. Plus, Exchange stores will be handing out free challenge coins to veterans on November 11.
- Bargain Hunt -- Active-duty military and veterans receive a 15% discount off their entire purchase from November 11 through 13 on qualifying in-store purchases. Valid proof of military service is required at the time of purchase.
- Bear Mattress -- Veterans and current military members receive 40% off sitewide after online verification on November 11.
- Delta Sonic Car Wash -- All November long, veterans and active-duty military personnel save $25 on all oil changes with military ID. On November 11, veterans and military personnel receive a free Super Kiss Plus wash, with two additional washes within two weeks.
- Dollar General -- Veterans, active-duty military, National Guard and Reserve and their immediate family members save 20% November 10 through 13 on qualifying, in-store purchases.
- Fareway -- Veterans, active-duty military, and reserve and guard members get 15% off on November 11.
- Goodyear Auto Service -- Active-duty military and veterans get free Car Care Checks, plus an additional 10% off tires and services. Eligible guests who present a valid ID can schedule car care check appointments between November 10 and 14 and redeem service through November 17.
- Hertz -- All veterans receive 20% off the base rental rate. Book from November 7 through 11 and pick up November 11 through January 31, 2023.
- Just Tires -- Active-duty military and veterans get free Car Care Checks, plus an additional 10% off tires and services. Eligible guests who present a valid ID can schedule car care check appointments between November 10 and 14 and redeem service through November 17.
- Kohl’s -- Veterans, active and former military personnel, and their immediate families get 30% off in-store purchases from November 11 through 13.
- Office Depot and OfficeMax -- Veterans, active-duty military personnel, Reservists and their dependents get 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchase November 11 through 13. This offer is valid in-store only and requires this coupon.
- Paramount+ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Paramount+ is offering new subscribers 30 days free using the promo code BRAVO. In addition, the platform is also launching “Home of the Brave,” a specially curated carousel on the homepage featuring titles that celebrate the men and women in our armed forces, including the original Top Gun, SEAL Team, Saving Private Ryan, NCIS, Forrest Gump, and more.
- Sheetz -- On November 11, Sheetz offers veterans and active-duty military personnel a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular size fountain drink. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military.
- Staples -- Active-duty military personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families get a 25% discount November 6 through 12.
- Target -- Target is offering a 10% military discount from October 30 through November 12 to all active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all in-basket items, online and in-store.
- Walgreens -- On November 11 through 14, veterans, active-duty military and their families receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide.