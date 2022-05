DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — Dearborn Department of Public Health has partnered with local non-profits to distribute free baby formula to residents in the community.

The Emergency Baby Formula Distribution event took place Friday, May 27 at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Ave in Dearborn.

The distribution began at 11 a.m. and will continue until 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of cars lined up at the center to receive the free formula.