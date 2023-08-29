Dearborn fire chief arrested for alleged drunk driving, police say

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray has been arrested for allegedly drunk driving, police tell 7 Action News.

According to police, Murray was driving around 2:44 a.m. and was pulled over in the area of Telegraph and Dartmouth.

We're told he passed a police car doing about 15 mph over the speed limit and was allegedly weaving in the road.

Murray went through a standardized field sobriety test and was taken to the hospital for his blood to be drawn, according to police.

Murray has been the fire chief since 2012 and joined the Dearborn Fire Department in 2004.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud released a statement saying, "Earlier this morning, the administration was notified of an incident involving our Fire Chief. We are taking this matter seriously. As facts become known, we will take the appropriate course of action."