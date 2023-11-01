Dearborn fire chief charged with OWI after August arrest

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray with operating while intoxicated following his arrest in August.

The charges come just days after Murray was reinstated after two months of leave following the arrest.

The alleged case of drunken driving, and stumbling through a field sobriety test, first landed the chief on leave. On Monday, an interview request was denied, but we did get a statement that spoke to the move for a second chance. Part of it read: “After careful consideration, my administration has decided to reinstate Joseph Murray as Chief… the choice to retain Chief Murray derives from balancing a two decades long career in public service and the humility to not evaluate an individual in their darkest moments.”

“Do you have anything to say?” We asked after he was released two months ago from custody in Dearborn Heights. His reply was a short “No thanks.”

Reporter Simon Shaykhet asks Dearborn fire chief about arrest

Additionally, the mayor has told fire employees the chief has taken accountability and agreed to preventive measures. The fire chief has remained out of the public eye since his arrest after allegedly doing 15 mph over the limit and weaving in traffic in late August at 2:44 a.m. So far, blood test results haven’t been released.

We’re told the fire chief will have to spend the next year further rebuilding trust through a series of required activities such as community service. His employment is also conditional upon no further offenses.

He's expected to be arraigned on the charge on Dec. 1.