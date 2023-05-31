Dearborn Heights educators push for the removal of the district superintendent Tyrone Weeks

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI (WXYZ) — The investigation continues for suspended Dearborn Heights Community School District Superintendent Tyrone Weeks.

The Michigan Education Association is looking into claims of unfair labor practices, Title 9 violations, and the refusal to turn over public documents. His staff is also beginning to lose faith in his stewardship.

"I do not believe in the history of the district at all that there has ever been a vote of confidence in the superintendent."

Amanda Moran who has worked with the district for more than two decades tells 7 Action News that 188 eligible school employees from four different education associations voted and 99.5% said they had no confidence in his leadership.

"There was a total of one employee who voted they have confidence in our superintendent," she said.

A special school board meeting was held Tuesday night with the district wanting answers and Weeks out.

The closed-door school board session lasted for three hours and was kept private with staff hoping to receive a follow-up email sometime Wednesday morning.

"We were wondering if there was going to be something about the interim coming through or any movement on any of outstanding issues that we have."

Weeks will remain on paid leave pending the investigation.