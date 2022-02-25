Dearborn Heights hires Jerrod Hart as new police chief

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights has hired a new police chief, the city said late Thursday.

Jerrod S. Hart has been named chief of police and will oversee the department’s operations. He begins his new role on Monday.

The city has not yet said why Mark Meyers will no longer be chief but said his “services were no longer needed.” In the meantime, Capt. Paul Erickson will take on the role of interim police chief.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Chief Hart to the Department,” Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi said in a statement. “The Chief brings with him a wealth of first-hand operational and administrative experience, gained through over 30 years of patrol, investigative and command experience in the profession. I am confident Chief Hart’s impressive history, coupled with his community-oriented leadership focus will make him an effective leader for the Dearborn Heights Police Department – in addition to an effective community-minded ambassador for our residents.”

Prior to this position, Hart served as chief of the Saline Police Department since 2017. Before that, he worked with the Novi Police Department for 26 years, where he held several positions including patrol, investigative and leadership. He was Novi’s assistant chief of police from 2012 to 2017.

Hart earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ferris State University. He then received a master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University in technology studies in emergency management and homeland security.

"I am excited to join the women and men who serve the City of Dearborn Heights with honor, compassion and dedication.” Hart said in a statement. “As a contemporary law enforcement professional with over 30 years’ experience, my immediate focus will be ensuring the public’s safety, assessing internal and external customer service, officer wellness initiatives, and building trust with staff and community members. I grew up in Taylor, and our house of worship was here in Dearborn Heights – so I certainly have a strong connection to the area. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and serving our beautiful community with a focus on transparency, building trust and accountability."