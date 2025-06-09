Watch Now
Dearborn Heights man charged after allegedly killing three-year-old chihuahua

File Photo
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Dearborn Heights man has been charged after allegedly stomping on the neck of a three-year-old chihuahua and killing it.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office tells us that the incident happened around midnight on Saturday, May 24, at a home in the 4500 block of Fleming Street. After investigation from Dearborn Heights police, 54-year-old Haseeb J. Habeeb was arrested later that day in connection to killing the dog, owned by a 45-year-old woman.

Habeeb has been charged with one count of Killing/Torturing of an animal (Second-Degree) and a one count of Abandoning/Cruelty to an animal.

Habeeb was in court at the end of last month, with Judge David Turfe in 20th District Court issuing a $300 cash bond. Habeeb is scheduled to be back in court later this week.

