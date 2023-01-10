Dearborn Heights police searching for home invasion suspect

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn Heights are looking for a man they say broke into multiple homes and assaulted a homeowner. Police say it happened on Jan. 4 around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the home invasions happened near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. Several neighborhoods line the block on the north end of the intersection.

Police say as the man was leaving one of those homes with valuables, he ran into the homeowner. Investigators say the suspect assaulted the homeowner and took off on foot toward Inkster.

Tuesday afternoon, the Dearborn Heights Police Department put out an alert on social media as they continue working to make an arrest.

Neighbors living in the area said while there isn't a lot of crime, they weren't surprised to hear about the break-ins as the area has gotten busier over the years. They say they're hoping police catch the person responsible soon.

"I've lived here 24 years and basically, it's pretty quiet. We don't have a lot of trouble," said Cheryl Brooks, who lives in the area. "Being a senior and my husband being a senior, it's a little bit terrifying."

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts should give police a call at 313-277-6770.