Dearborn Heights woman charged after shooting & killing boyfriend

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Dearborn Heights woman has been charged with shooting & killing her boyfriend earlier this month.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, 30-year-old Leah Johnson was charged after shooting 41-year-old Dearborn Heights man Nicholas Stevens, who was living with Johnson at the time.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on May 1, first responders got to a home in the 25100 block of Colgate Street and found the boyfriend had been shot in the neck. Investigators say that before the shooting, the couple was arguing and it escalated. Stevens passed away at a local hospital four days later.

Johnson has been charged with Second-Degree Murder and Felony Firearm in regards to the incident. She was arraigned today (Wednesday, May 15) in 20th District Court and sent back to jail. A Probable Cause Conference is set for next month.