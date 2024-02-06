Soft lockdown lifted at Dearborn High School after shell casing found in building

A soft lockdown was lifted on Tuesday morning after a shell casing was found on school property, according to police.

School will continue on Tuesday, according to officials.

Police say there was threat to students, faculty or staff in and around Dearborn High School, and that students stayed in the classrooms they were in and couldn't move around the building during the lockdown.

According to police, other agencies on scene including Michigan State Police, the ATF, Taylor police and Bloomfield Township police.

"The safety of the students and staff at our schools is paramount. At this time, there is no immediate threat to anyone in or around the Dearborn High School building," Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement. "We continue to work with school administrators to ensure the safety and well-being of the students, faculty, and staff at the high school during the soft lockdown."