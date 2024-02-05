Dearborn increases security following Islamophobic, controversial Wall Street Journal op-ed

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A controversial op-ed in the Wall Street Journal has the City of Dearborn on alert.

The city's mayor says he is increasing security at places of worship and infrastructure points due to a rise in Islamophobic rhetoric online.

The WSJ opinion piece is titled ‘Welcome to Dearborn: America's Jihad Capital."

The author Steven Stalinsky wrote ”Imams and politicians in the Michigan city side with Hamas against Israel and Iran against the U.S.”

The article is a condemnation from many political figures, including President Joe Biden.

The City of Dearborn says you'll be able to find more police at places of worship and major points of infrastructure following Friday’s release of the Wall Street Journal article. We expect to hear from leaders at the Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL) who call the article dangerous.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud says a controversial article is putting residents at risk.

Quoting a Michigan State Police assessment submitted to the justice department after 9/11, Stalinsky claims the City of Dearborn is a recruiting area and potential support base for international terror groups.

The article also mentions rallies following the October 7 attack in Israel and claims alleged quotes from area faith leaders represent support for Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Mayor Hammoud took to social media calling the article inflammatory and says its release has directly resulted in a "alarming increase" in bigoted and Islamaphobic rhetoric online targeting the city.

President Joe Biden also responding by posting the following on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Americans know that blaming a group of people based on the words of a small few is wrong.



That’s exactly what can lead to Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate, and it shouldn’t happen to the residents of Dearborn – or any American town.



We must continue to condemn hate in all forms. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 4, 2024

The ACRL will be holding a press conference Monday afternoon along with law enforcement and city leaders. They say now is an important time to stand together and denounce the rhetoric in the article.

