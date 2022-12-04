Dearborn man charged for antisemetic, racist threats at Bloomfield Twp preschool

BLOOMFIELD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has charged Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn with two counts of ethnic intimidation.

Police say Friday morning at approximately 8:57 a.m., while outside of a preschool and Synagogue in Bloomfield Township, Chokr made antisemitic and racist threats to parents, children and security personnel.

“Anti-semitic and racist threats or ethnic intimidation of any kind, will not be tolerated in our community, and every such incident will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald. “Our office created Oakland County’s first Hate Crimes Unit a little over a year ago to give us the resources needed to call out, investigate and prosecute these serious crimes.”

Chokr has not yet been arraigned and will remain in custody at the Oakland County Jail until arraignment.

Bloomfield Township police and Dearborn police worked together to conduct the initial investigation.

"Based on evidence that was discovered several hours after the initial stop of the subject, the findings of the Bloomfield Township Police Department were presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor," Bloomfield Township Police said in a press release Sunday.

"We appreciate the assistance of our local and regional partners, especially the Dearborn Police Department. We stand with the Jewish community in deploring this incident and behavior, and in any such situation we will seek to hold anyone accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

