Dearborn police arrest 62-year-old resident for indecent exposure while driving

(WXYZ) — Dearborn police say they have arrested a 62-year-old resident for reportedly driving around naked while touching himself.

Police say the man was driving a black Jeep Wrangler westbound on Michigan Avenue when he was captured on video by another concerned driver. They arrested him at his home on September 7, police say.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Michael Tew with one misdemeanor count of Aggravated Indecent Exposure and one felony count of Indecent Exposure with Sexually Delinquent Person Notice.

“This sort of conduct is illegal and will not be tolerated in Dearborn. I’d like to commend the concerned citizen for documenting the incident and bringing it to our attention,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin in a statement.

Tew was arraigned and issued a $20,000/10% cash bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for September 23.