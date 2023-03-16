Dearborn Police release footage of Dec. 18 lobby shooting following investigation, review

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — After the conclusion of an outside investigation and review, the Dearborn Police Department released a Critical Incident Community Briefing Thursday following internal and outside investigations and reviews of the Dec. 18 shooting incident, involving an armed man who attempted to shoot at an officer inside the department’s lobby.

Along with the release of the report, the department also released the full video of the incident.

Ali Naji, 33, of Dearborn, was identified as the armed suspect killed during the incident. Naji's former attorney said the man suffered from a mental illness.

“We definitely know he’s an individual with history of mental health problems. We worked very hard to help him — his family, the court. We all worked very hard. Unfortunately, he must have fallen off from getting treatment,” said attorney Nabih Ayad, who has represented Ali Naji.

The release of the footage and report follows calls for full departmental transparency about the incident, the department says.

In addition to the internal review, the Michigan State Police completed its own investigation into the incident. Those findings were reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's office who made the decision not to charge the officer involved in the shooting.

“We may never know why Mr. Naji walked into the Dearborn Police Department with a loaded weapon attempting to fire it at a police officer," Worthy said. "Although extremely tragic, this is a clear case where the officer acted in lawful self-defense and in the defense of others.”

Following the findings of the investigation, the Dearborn Police Department created a Transparency Dashboard accessible on the department’s website.

“The Dearborn Police Department is committed to a strong Police-Community Partnership. Together we will continue to make Dearborn a thriving and safe community. It is our goal to always be open and transparent with the public. This newly created community dashboard will assist us in that continued effort,” the Dearborn Police Department said in its Critical Incident Community Briefing.

“The data provided in the below charts have been obtained from a variety of internal software programs used by the Dearborn Police Department. As a result, some of the different categories within these charts are similar, but remain separate.”

The dashboard features policies and data in the following areas:

