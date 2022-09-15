Dearborn police ticketing parents dropping Fordson high students off in left & middle lanes

(WXYZ) — Police are now cracking down on dangerous school drop-offs that are putting students and drivers at risk in Dearborn.

It's happening outside of Fordson High School on Ford Road, and some parents are learning a hard lesson.

Police say parents have been stopping sometimes in the left and middle lanes to drop their kids off at the high school, and police say that's not happening anymore.

"It's horrible---especially if you got to pick up your kid and you got to go to work--it takes literally 15 --20 minutes to pick up your kid," one parent said.

Police now say parents parking on the road will pay the price. They're issuing out $175 tickets for impeding traffic. Just yesterday, seven people received tickets.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said the department will be taking dowd license plates and citing parents.

"We're going to start here at Fordson but I think we are going to replicate the same thing at our other high schools so we can make sure we have a safe way to get our kids to school across the city," he said.

Shain said tickets are an immediate remedy, but a long-term plan that is more sustainable and affordable for families is in the works.

"We came up with a plan, working in conjunction with the school, that's going to turn Honger, on the west side of Fordson, one way only, northbound," he said.

We are working to learn when that change will happen.

Some parents feel like it could slow down the drop-off and pickup process even more, but Shahin said it's a safer option.