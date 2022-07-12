Dearborn resident captures traffic violators on home surveillance camera

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Glen Westbrook said he often sees drivers breaking the law as they cruise through his Dearborn neighborhood. He said he's lived near the intersection of Culver Avenue and Glover Street for a year and a half now.

“Cars (are) doing 40, 50, 60 down the street all the time just running a stop sign," Westbrook said.

His Ring surveillance cameras have picked up a number of incidents, and he's posted them to the neighborhood's Facebook page.

“All of a sudden, it brought out a huge police presence. The chief came out here. The mayor came out here. They talked to us neighbors," Westbrook recalled. "They said they’re trying to figure something out and other than that, they’re out here daily writing tickets or giving them warnings, but they are pulling people over left and right."

While he's happy about that, Westbrook said the speeders keep on speeding and he’s ultimately concerned about kids getting hit.

A crash happened a few miles away late last month. Police said two girls were hit by a vehicle near Telegraph Road and Ross Street. The driver got out of his vehicle, moved the girls out of the roadway, got back in his vehicle and drove off.

Last November, 6-year-old Batoul Al Fawad lost her life to a hit-and-run driver who turned himself in days later.

Dave Denlar lives across the street from Westbrook.

“I see people zip right through there, but usually at night," Denlar said.

He told 7 Action News he’s lived near the corner for about 25 years now, and he’s glad someone like Westbrook is looking out and shining a light.

"That’s good. I like to see somebody have a little bit more… on the ball," Denlar said.

Westbrook advised, “Slow down. You got kids in the neighborhood. You don’t want to hit somebody and go to jail the rest of your life over something stupid.”

In the case of the two girls recently hit on Telegraph Road and Ross Street, anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.