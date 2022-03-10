Dearborn Schools to focus on retaining, recruiting and reimaging district amid worker shortage

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Public Schools came together Thursday morning to discuss the district's plan to retain and recruit staff.

Superintendent Glenn Maleyko shares that the district is not immune to staffing challenges and that the impact on classrooms is not significant.

Dearborn Public Schools is the third largest district in the state of Michigan. Executive Director of Staff and Student Services of Dearborn Public Schools Maysam Alie-Bazzi shares that Dearborn Public Schools has the highest starting pay in Wayne County. Bazzi says that those with a bachelor's degree can start with a salary just under $52K and those with a master's degree start with a salary just over $55K.

RELATED: Dearborn Public Schools offering free 'Parent University' courses for residents

The district has multiple programs with local universities to allow college students to network and get hands-on experience within a school district. Dearborn Public Schools work closely with Wayne State University and Henry Ford College.

On top of the programs at local universities, officials encourage those interested in joining DPS' district to attend job fairs and mock interviews hosted at the colleges.

"I appreciate the diversity and creative rhythm the district provides for staff and students," said Duvall Elementary Secretary Kim Ismail

Officials of the district claim that about 9,000 students were enrolled in summer school last year, and because of that, teachers involved were compensated $19,500 for the eight-week program.

Bazzi also mentions that staff received a $1,500 retention bonus this past February and will receive another $1,500 in November.

Nada Alamaddine, the district's human resources director, notes the retention efforts for non-instructional staff. She recognizes DFSA and DSIOA as the two main groups within this side of the district's staff. Alamaddine shares that there are multiple mentor programs for these staff members and that the district works closely with unions.

RELATED: Could Michigan's teacher shortage get worse in the coming years?

Dearborn Public Schools Director of Communications David Mustonen expresses that anyone looking to get involved with education should check out the district's opportunities.