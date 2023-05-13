Dearborn testing speed humps to crack down on reckless driving

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time, the city of Dearborn is installing speed humps in residential areas around the city hoping to slow down traffic.

Along Hemlock Avenue, drivers are hitting the breaks seeing the newly installed signs and hump in the road urging them to slow down.

“It seems like a really smart idea, like something important,” Dearborn resident Trevor Ettenborough said. "Especially as fast as some people go."

“I've actually noticed cars have been slowing down," resident Fatima Kassem said. "It’s helpful.”

The location is right next to Hemlock Park, a destination for families and kids. It also borders residential streets, where neighbors say speeding is on ongoing issue.

“One time, a child got hit by a car here too, like a few years ago,” Kassem said. “It was kind of scary because I also have kids.”

“This is the no. 1 pressing issue for residents across the city: speeding and reckless driving,” Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said.

Hammoud says speeding and reckless driving tickets are up 100% this year. The speed hump pilot program will begin with three locations, but more could be coming. The city has an online survey for residents to submit locations, having more than 400 responses in just 12 hours.

“We're piloting this as we go," Hammoud said. "We don't have a good number in our mind right now, but we’ll do all we have to do to make our streets safe.”

Hammoud says the city has allocated $200,000 to combat reckless driving and speeding, and each area of speed humps costs about $6,000 to install.

While areas near parks and schools are priority, the mayor hopes to spread more across the city. Those 7 Action News spoke with, want more too.

“Yeah, I just wish they put one right by my house too,” Kassem said.

The section near Hemlock Park is the only area with speed humps installed. Two more streets along city parks are set to be installed next week.

If you would like to submit a location, the mayor asks you fill out this survey.