SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — A Warren man is recovering in the hospital this morning after police say a woman tried to run him over.

The victim is a landscaper and officers say he was attacked on the job late Tuesday morning in a small Southfield neighborhood near Hilton street.

The man is in stable condition.

Surrounding neighbors say they heard the commotion including Yossi Gottfried of Southfield.

"What I heard was that she trying to get some information from the landscaping crew. She got upset and the next thing she tried to do was just attack these, this crew," eyewitness Yossi Gottfried said.

According to police, a 50-year-old woman from Dearborn got hostile after chatting with one of the landscapers.

She was allegedly asking the man for pricing on a job then everything went south.

"It was pretty scary to see that somebody would drive their vehicle up on the property next door and attack somebody," Gottfried said. "Basically trying to run him over. He very well could have been killed."

Police say the woman pointed her car at a member of the crew, tried running him over, and eventually hit him.

She also damaged property in the process.

"She was belligerent, out of control. The cops had to tackle her. They handcuffed her, and put her in the back of the patrol car," Gottfried recalls.

Thankfully the 32-year-old man from Warren is doing okay and receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The 50-year-old woman is now facing a charge of assault with intent to murder.

"This is obviously very unfortunate," Gottfried said. "This is not something we ever see really."

This investigation is ongoing.