Death of Oakland County health officer being investigated as murder-suicide

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of county Health Officer Calandra Green.

Details surrounding her death are not being released. A spokesperson for the sheriff's department would only say they are investigating it as a murder-suicide.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter released the following statement about Green's death:

Our hearts are shattered at the news of the passing of our colleague and esteemed Health Officer Dr. Calandra Green. Words cannot express how devastating this news is to our Oakland County family. Calandra was a beloved member of our team and a light to all who had the privilege to know and love her.





We are closing the North Oakland County Health Clinics and the South Oakland County Health Clinic to the public on Friday, May 12 to allow our employees time to grieve and seek support from each other and counselors as they process this devastating news.

Green was appointed health officer in April 2022. She first joined the county as a public health nurse in August 2019 after working go McLaren Health Care in Pontiac.