Deaths of 2 women under investigation in Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heartbroken father is speaking out for the first time since the deaths of his two daughters.

He says they were hanging out with friends at a house in Gross Pointe Woods on June 9.

Police found them and another victim dead a day later. Their cause of deaths is still under investigation.

A day after Antoinette, 27, and Angelina Calbone, 23, died, three metro Detroit cities came out to say they had a drug problem and overdoses are on the rise.

"They were my entire soul, my entire being, my purpose," said Paul Calbone, the father of Antoinette and Angelina.

Calbone says there's an emptiness inside him that's hard to explain.

His two girls were a couple of budding 20-somethings with so many plans for the future.

"These were Gross Pointe girls, these were girls of the community. They were good girls and everything was cut short, and I want to know why," Paul Calbone said.

There are many questions surrounding the night of June 9.

Paul Calbone says Antoinette and Angelina were not too far from where they lived in Gross Pointe Woods. A day later, both were found dead, along with a third victim, according to police.

Paul Calbone, who lives in New York, says he immediately bought a one-way ticket to Detroit when he got the call.

"I don't know the cause of death. I don't even know the time of death," Paul Calbone said.

After the news broke of their deaths, three cities, including two in the Grosse Pointe area, announced overdoses were on the rise.

Calbone has heard rumors that drugs may have played a part in their deaths.

"If everyone cared for these girls as they say they do, someone should say something," Paul Calbone said.

He believes the investigation is on the right track.

"I don't think it is stagnant from what I understand. It is going in the right direction and I should get closure soon. They are just waiting on some tests," Paul Calbone said.

Paul Calbone has only memories to cling to now. He looks at pictures of Antoinette and Angelina Calbone, often thinking there was nothing he enjoyed more than being a dad — their dad.

"It is very hard because I miss them so much. They were my world," he said.

Tragically, Paul Calbone got news that his brother died over the weekend. He's now mourning three loved ones.

7 Action News reached out to Gross Pointe Woods police but due to the holiday, they could not give us any information.

Paul Calbone is in a lot of pain right now, but he's hopeful he'll have answers soon.

