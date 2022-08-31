Decision on abortion rights proposal coming today

(WXYZ) — The State Board of Canvassers which is made up of two democrats and two republicans will be meeting today to decide if an abortion rights proposal will be on the November ballot.

The 'Reproductive Freedom for All' petition got more than the 425,000 signatures needed to qualify for the ballot and today the board will meet at 9 a.m. in Lansing to decide the future of this proposal.

The proposed constitutional amendment would nullify a 91-year-old state law that would completely ban abortion in Michigan except if the mother's life is in jeopardy.

Darci McConnell from Reproduction Freedom for All says her group is hopeful that the 75,000 signatures collected will help secure Michigan's abortion rights.

"Restore the protections when Roe V. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, but also to avoid reverting to the 1931 law," McConnell said.

That 91-year-old law from 1931 would make most abortions a felony with no exceptions for rape or incest. But if the ballot initiative passes and becomes part of the state's constitution attorney Todd Flood says it would replace all other existing abortion laws on the books.

If there's a deadlock vote today it would mean the initiative would be officially rejected and a final decision would come from Michigan's highest court.