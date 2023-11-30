Decked Out Detroit Shopping Weekends offering store discounts throughout December

Bedrock is hosting its annual holiday shopping extravaganza at stores throughout Downtown Detroit leading up to the holiday season.
Each weekend in December, Bedrock is partnering with local businesses to offer more sales, deals, promotions and more. It starts Thursday, Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 24.
Here are the weekends and shops participating in Decked Out Shopping Days.
Nov. 30 - Dec. 3
- Avalon Cafe & Bakery – First 23 customers to stop by each day, Thursday through Sunday, will receive a $50 gift card
- Hot Sam's Detroit – Free gift-wrapping, free food and a DJ on Saturday, Dec. 2
- Shinola – All customers at Shinola's downtown store will be entered to win a $250 gift card
- The Skip
- Woodhouse Day Spa – Grand reopening celebration with a sample of signature products and services on Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 7 - 10
- 6 Salon – 20% off retail products and tools
- 7Greens – Customers who purchase a salad will receive a reusable salad bowl
- Iggy's Eggies – Purchase a sandwich and get a free side or merchandise item
- Rebel Nell – In-store shoppers will receive one free gift with a purchase of $75 or more
- Standard Barber Co. – Limited-edition products and giveaways all weekend. Free cookies and haircuts for kids on Dec. 10
Dec. 14 - 17
- Bonobos – 25% off in-store purchases
- Good Neighbor – 20% off all in-store purchases
- Greyson Clothiers – Free hat with purchase of $250 or more
- Madcap Coffee Company – Free Bon Bon Bon with every drink purchase
- Red Rose Florist – 10% off all in-store purchases Thursday and Friday
Dec. 21 - 24
- Bon Bon Bon – Free gift with purchase
- Eatóri Market – One free bowl of chili and one hot mulled cider when visiting outdoor patio tent
- Survived – In-store giveaways, product raffles and discounts
- Throwbacks Home – Gifts with purchases of $150 or more
- The Lip Bar – Free crewneck sweatshirt and tube of mascara with purchase of $75 or more