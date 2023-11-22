Dee Warner's husband charged with murder nearly 2 years after her disappearance

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly two years after the disappearance of Dee Warner, of Tipton Township, Michigan State Police (MSP) confirms Dee’s husband has been arrested and charged for her disappearance and murder.

On Tuesday, officers with the MSP’s First District Special Investigations Section arrested Dale John Warner, 53, of Tipton Township at his home.

“I am extremely proud of the tireless work our detectives have put in to solve this case,” said Captain Steve O’Neill, Commander First District Headquarters. “With incredible determination, they have pieced together a very difficult case culminating with an arrest. This arrest is another step in our investigation, and we will continue our efforts to bring closure to the family and to find Dee Warner’s remains so that her family can lay her to rest.”

Lenawee County Prosecutors Office has charged Dale Warner with open murder and tampering with evidence.

Missing since April of 2021, Dee Warner’s body has not been recovered.

“Working a no body homicide brings on unique challenges. The detectives on this case have done a phenomenal job with the investigation, and working collaboratively with the Lenawee County Prosecutor”, Said Detective First Lieutenant Michael Dillon, Commander of the First District Special Investigative Section.

Dale Warner was arraigned Wednesday in Lenawee County District Court. His bond was set $20 million. He is expected to be back in court for a bond hearing on November 27.