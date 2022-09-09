Deer hunters, new and old, react to Michigan's new harvest reporting rule

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new rule for deer hunters in Michigan this year and it’s already causing controversy.

Hunters must now electronically report each dear killed to the Department of Natural Resources.

Hunters will need to go to michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport or download the DNR’s hunt and fish mobile app.

They’ll then need to enter their kill tag license number and their date of birth to begin the report. Hunters will have 72 hours to make that report, and the DNR estimates it will take about three to five minutes to do it.

This may sound simple to some, but this new system has many people speaking out. Prior to 2022, the DNR used mail surveys to estimate the deer harvest. But response rates have gotten lower over time, and they say that can lead to inaccurate estimates.

So, now hunters will need to report electronically.

“I don’t like it. You don’t know if you’re going to have service where you are when you’re hunting. It’s a lot,” Thomas Klimkowski said.

He and others say it’s kind of impinges upon their personal freedoms.

“You’re buying the deer tag, right? All that deer needs is a deer tag and it’s done and over with, right?” Klimkowski said.

Brian Mockeridge of Berkeley, doesn’t have the same reservations and doesn’t feel his freedom is being violated.

“I think it’s a good idea,” he said. “All you’re doing is reporting an actual deer that you shot and harvested. So, it’s not really your right to keep that private. They want to know how many deer you’ve killed because you’re only technically allowed to kill two.”

The mandatory harvest reporting is already in effect for all deer hunting in 2022. There’s even a how to video up on the DNR website.

Greg Hughes said he’s not in favor of the new rule for several reason — the first related to being up north.

“I have zero cell service, zero computer service and no internet on my property. If they’re going to make me leave my hunting camp every three days? I don’t ever leave my hunting camp until I’m done,” Hughes said.

Raymond Allen said he knows this is already happening in other states.

“I was surprised it honestly took this long to go digital with deer tag reporting,” Allen said.

Hunters are already required to paper tag their deer. Allen says he isn’t worried about the extra work.

“A little more work isn’t always the worst thing. I think accurately tracking Michigan’s deer harvest is a good thing in the long run. So, I support it,” he said.

Larry Lasco has been in the hunting game for a long time and admits he isn’t the most up to date on newer technology.

“I’ve been hunting for 69 years,” Lasco said. “I don’t like it, especially for old people like me. You said you got to go online or you got to have an app. What if I don’t have a cell phone?”

But the DNR says it’s OK to have someone send the information for you.

“I’ll fill it out, but my daughter will probably help me do it," Lasco said.

The DNR says while there is a penalty for failure to report, their conservation officers will be emphasizing education over enforcement this season.

