DEGC announces $14.5M in funding for five Detroit neighborhood development projects

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC) announced Wednesday that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has awarded the corporation a $14.5 million grant to support critical developments in Detroit through the Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) 2.0 program.

“The grant will provide crucial gap financing to support five mixed-use developments, most of which are led by African American developers,” DEGC said.

Totaling over $255 million in investments, five neighborhood develop projects in strategic areas in Detroit have been identified under the program.

Detroit Economic Growth Corporation Exterior rendering of the Arthur Murray Building



The include:

