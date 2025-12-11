(WXYZ) — Officials arrested a delivery driver earlier this month wanted in connection with a string of home invasions across multiple townships.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect reportedly broke into more than six homes while on his delivery route starting on November 28.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report below:

Delivery driver arrested in string of home invasions across multiple townships

Deonte King, 32 years old of Redford, was taken into custody after he was stopped in a white box truck not far from a reported home invasion in the area of Werner Road in Columbus Township.

King was arraigned on one count of home invasion first degree and five counts of home invasion second degree on December 9. The judge set a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

St. Clair County Sheriff Matt King is urging the community to keep doors and windows locked. If anyone notices anything suspicious, they’re asked to call 911.

“Thank you to the road patrol deputies for detailing each incident, allowing for a thorough description of the suspect and vehicle to be compiled, allowing the detectives to connect the cases. With the help of local and federal agencies in the area, we were able to locate King and prevent further incidents,” says Sheriff Mat King in a statement.

