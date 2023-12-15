Delta adds extra flights between Detroit & LAX for Michigan's Rose Bowl game

Delta has added extra flights between Detroit and Los Angeles for Michigan fans who want to see the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff.
Michigan will take on Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Day at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
On top of the regular service between DTW and LAX, Delta added two more flights to Los Angeles and two more flights back to Detroit.
The flight details are as follows:
- Dec. 30 – DL 8804 departs DTW at 10:00a.m. local and arrives at LAX at 12:14p.m. local.
- Dec. 31 – DL 8800 departs DTW at 10:00a.m. local and arrives at LAX at 12:14p.m. local.
- Jan. 2 – DL 8800 departs LAX at 10:35a.m. local and arrives at DTW at 6:05p.m. local.
- Jan. 2 – DL 8809 departs LAX at 1:35p.m. local and arrives at DTW at 9:07p.m. local.