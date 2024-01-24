Delta adds flight for Lions fans heading to San Francisco, swaps in larger plane

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Delta Air Lines is going big to accommodate Detroit Lions fans who are flying to San Francisco, California, for the NFC Championship game.

Not only is the airline adding a direct flight, it's also swapping in a larger plane to accommodate more than 190 passengers.

The additional flight is for the return trip back to Detroit metro airport. It leaves San Francisco Monday morning.

If the Lions pull off a win over the 49ers, fans can expect to see additional routes to Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend next month.