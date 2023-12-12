Delta passengers from Amsterdam to Detroit were stranded in Canada for a day

More than 200 passengers on a Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit were stranded in in a small town in Newfoundland, Canada for a day due to a mechanical issue with their aircraft.

Delta said Flight 135 was diverted to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland, Canada on Sunday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.

After the diversion, crew duty times were impacted due to weather and suspended operations at the airport.

"We were extremely scared. We were wondering why weren't getting informed until the very last minute. We had no idea this was an emergency landing. We were landing at an airport that wasn't an internationl airport, it was very small. There was nothing around us," Holly Dubbs, a passenger on the plane, said.

According to Delta, the airliner sent an additional aircraft as a rescue flight, but that crew timed out. Then, they sent another aircraft on Monday to bring customers back to DTW.

Delta said they worked with officials on the ground to provide food and accommodations, and the passengers had to stay in military barracks overnight.

The airline released this statement on Monday.

“Delta flight 135 operating from Amsterdam to Detroit on Dec. 10 experienced a mechanical issue and diverted to Goose Bay, Newfoundland Sunday afternoon out of an abundance of caution. Crew duty times have been impacted due to weather and runway conditions at the Goose Bay airport causing the airport to suspend operations. Delta is sending an additional aircraft to Goose Bay to bring customers to their final destination Monday. We apologize to customers for this inconvenience as we continue to work to make them comfortable.”