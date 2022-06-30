Delta pilots across the country picketing at Delta hub airports

(WXYZ) — Delta Pilots across the country spent hours picketing at Delta Hubs airports nationwide.

Delta pilots in metro Detroit gathered at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday in protest.

Delta pilots on strike at DTW

“What we’re here to do is to create the attention that’s required to negotiate an industry-leading contract that reflects the investment that Delta pilots have made in this company and in this career," Delta Captain Darren Hartmann.

According to Hartmann, it's been over three years since Delta pilots have received any type of pay increase. He says it's been six years since the pilots last signed an agreement.

"We have been instrumental in picking up record amounts of overtime, spending fewer days at home all in order to navigate our way back through COVID to profitability at Delta airlines,” Hartmann said.

The nationwide protests were created to send a clear message to Delta management about their desire for this industry-leading contract.

"One that reflects the value and commitment and professionalism of the Delta pilots,” Hartmann adds. "Delta pilots have been industry leader in leading the company back to a both profitable and reliable airline."

Hartmann says he hopes today's protests lead to meaningful negotiations that show the airline's commitment to Delta pilots.