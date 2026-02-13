Delta to begin daily flights from Detroit to Honolulu starting this fall

(WXYZ) — Delta announced that it is adding flights from Detroit to Hawaii as part of a bigger expansion to the airline's Hawaii schedule.

According to Delta, it is expanding its service between DTW and Honolulu from three times a week to daily service starting Nov. 9, 2026.

The route will use an Airbus A330-300, and according to Delta's website, take off at 10:40 a.m. from Detroit. It's scheduled to land in Honolulu at 3:35 p.m.

“Hawaii plays an important role in our long-haul leisure network,” said Amy Martin, Vice President of Network Planning – Delta Air Lines. “This expansion strengthens connectivity from key U.S. hubs while giving customers more choice in how they reach the islands, alongside the premium travel experience they expect on these long-haul flights.”

The flights will offer Delta Main, Delta Comfort+, Delta Premium and Delta One options for passengers.