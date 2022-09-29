Clerks begin mailing absentee ballots for 2022 Michigan election; here's how to request one

Voters in Michigan will soon be getting their absentee ballots for the 2022 Midterm Election.

Starting Thursday, absentee ballots are available in the state as we are 40 days away from the election.

According to the Michigan Bureau of Elections, early in-person voting by absentee ballot begins at clerks' offices across the state on Sept. 29.

Clerks throughout the state have also started mailing absentee ballots. Those who haven't requested one are able to request one online or by mail.

To apply for an absentee ballot, you can do it online at the Michigan voting website or you can print out an application to mail in.

Those who are voting absentee have until Monday, Oct. 24 to return it my mail to avoid mailing delays, and you can request an absentee ballot online or by mail until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

Voting early by absentee ballot is allowed at local clerks' offices through Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.

You can return your absentee ballot to your designated drop box or by hand at the local clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.