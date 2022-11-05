Detroit voter turnout estimated around 30%, large drop from 2018

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Despite a contentious ballot proposal and no-reason absentee voting, election officials in the city of Detroit are anticipating turnout to be roughly 10% lower than the last gubernatorial election in 2018.

That election had a record number of votes statewide for a gubernatorial race, and 93% of votes cast in Detroit went to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

With just four days until the election, voters are making their final decisions and for the majority of Detroit residents, that decision is not to vote.

"I don't believe the system is set up for our people, the minority," Detroit resident Raven Archer said. "So, I don’t vote. I’ve never voted.”

Archer is certainly not alone. She says she knows many people who feel the same way as her and believes not voting sends a stronger message.

"I've never voted. I just don't believe it’s for us," Archer reiterated. "Not voting is making a stand and stating how we feel.”

This week, Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey said turnout is expected to be between 28% to 33%, which is down roughly 10% since last gubernatorial election. That election saw a record number of ballots cast and was just the third gubernatorial election since 1970, with a statewide turnout of 50% or higher.

"It's really sad that we hear of people not going to vote, that the numbers are going to be lower," said Michael Joseph, president of the Detroit Coalition of Black Trade Unionists. "We believe in the power of the people, but we need people to believe in the power of themselves.”

The Detroit Coalition of Black Trade Unionists is working with Rev. Dr. Steve Bland and Liberty Temple Baptist Church on the west side to drive Detroiters who need a ride to voting locations to register, get an absentee ballot or turn in an absentee ballot this weekend.

To request a ride, you can call the Detroit CBTU at 517-293-4730 or email michaeljoseph@cbtudm.org. Pickups begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

“We have enough vans to get people to the polls, just give us a call," Joseph said. "We’ll come to your house, pick you up and take you right back to you house when you finish your business.”

But according to potential voters, bigger than the transportation barrier is the barrier of trust and a belief their vote doesn’t count. It's a barrier Detroiters like Joseph are still working to overcome.

"If Detroit had an 80%, 70% turnout in the election, the power of the state would go through Detroit. That’s how powerful it is," Joseph said. "Detroit matters. It matters.”

If you haven't submitted your absentee ballot and plan to, make sure you head to your nearest dropbox by 8 p.m. on Election Day.