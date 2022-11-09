James, Marlinga await 10th Congressional District results

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The election results are trickling in for Michigan's 10th Congressional District.

Democrat Carl Malinga and Republican John James are hoping to represent the newly drawn district, which serves parts of Macomb and Oakland counties.

James was in the lead late Tuesday night. He held his watch party in Shelby Township and would become the first Black Republican to represent Michigan in Congress if he wins.

James is a businessman, veteran and familiar face to Michigan politics, having run twice for the U.S. Senate. However, he came up short.

At his election watch party in Mount Clemens, Marlinga told 7 Action News he is "nervously, cautiously optimistic." The former prosecutor and former judge discussed the Senate race outcomes from 2018 and 2020.

"Sen. Debbie Stabenow beat Mr. James by 5% in these precincts, and Sen. Peters beat him by 1%. So there's no reason to think of this as a strong Republican district. I know that Mr. Trump carried it by 6 points, but on the under-ticket, people still vote. It's Macomb County. People split the ticket all over the place," he told 7 Action News.

James took to the take the stage just after midnight to thank his supporters. Although the final result hasn't come in, he expressed optimism and called for the votes to be counted properly.

"We are in a remarkable position, but, we are likely not going to know the final results tonight," James said. "You will know when we know, and we will keep everybody posted."