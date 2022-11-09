Jocelyn Benson elected to 2nd term as Secretary of State, ABC News projects

(WXYZ) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will have a second term leading the state department. ABC News projects she will beat Republican nominee Kristina Karamo in the 2022 Midterm Election.

Benson had touted her success over the past four years as SOS, including better customer service at SOS branches, adding dozens of self-service stations at locations throughout the state, adding more transactions done online and more.

She also focused on the safe and secure elections that had happened in the past, despite false claims of voter fraud that were later disproven in the 2020 election.

Karamo, who is from Oak Park, is also a professor at Wayne County Community College. She focused her campaign on election security.

She was also among the “America First” candidates for secretaries of state around the country backed by President Trump.

She said she wanted to open up more SOS branches, have fair auto shop inspections and focus on the election.