Watch Now

Election 2020

Jocelyn Benson elected to 2nd term as Secretary of State, ABC News projects

Jocelyn Benson
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, testifies as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from election officials and Justice Department officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Jocelyn Benson
Posted at 12:05 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 00:05:35-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will have a second term leading the state department. ABC News projects she will beat Republican nominee Kristina Karamo in the 2022 Midterm Election.

Benson had touted her success over the past four years as SOS, including better customer service at SOS branches, adding dozens of self-service stations at locations throughout the state, adding more transactions done online and more.

She also focused on the safe and secure elections that had happened in the past, despite false claims of voter fraud that were later disproven in the 2020 election.

Karamo, who is from Oak Park, is also a professor at Wayne County Community College. She focused her campaign on election security.

She was also among the “America First” candidates for secretaries of state around the country backed by President Trump.

She said she wanted to open up more SOS branches, have fair auto shop inspections and focus on the election.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website