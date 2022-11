(WXYZ) — The Associated Press is projecting that US Representative Lisa McClain has won reelection in the 9th Congressional District.

With 34.3% of the vote counted, McClain is leading with 63.2% of the vote.

Second-place candidate Democrat Brian Jaye has 33.7% of the vote.

Two other candidates in the race, Working Class Party candidate Jim Walkowicz and Libertarian Jake Kelts, are both getting less than 2% of the vote each.