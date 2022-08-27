Watch Now

Michigan Republicans to nominate lt. gov., AG & SOS candidates Saturday

Tudor Dixon will face off against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election after she won the GOP primary on Tuesday night.
Posted at 8:42 AM, Aug 27, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Republican Party will officially nominate candidates for lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state on Saturday.

The party's nominating convention is scheduled for Saturday morning, and there will be at least one contested nomination.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has nominated former State Rep. Shane Hernandez to be lieutenant governor, but former gubernatorial candidate Ralph Rebandt said he will seek the nomination.

Matt DePerno and Kristina Karamo are expected to get the nomination for attorney general and secretary of state respectively.

They'll go on to face current AG Dana Nessel and current SOS Jocelyn Benson in the November general election.

Dixon and her running mate will take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who are seeking their second term.

