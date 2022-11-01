One-on-one with Attorney General Dana Nessel ahead of Michigan Midterm Election

Our Brian Abel sat down one-on-one with Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is seeking a second term against Republican candidate Matt DePerno.
They talked all about why Nessel thinks she should get a second term, her work on the Flint Water Crisis, the future of election integrity in Michigan and much more.
Watch their interview in the video player above
