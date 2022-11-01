Watch Now

One-on-one with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ahead of Michigan Midterm Election

Our Brian Abel sat down one-on-one with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is seeking a second term against Republican candidate Tudor Dixon. They talked about why Whitmer thinks she deserves a second term, proposal 3 looking to allow abortion rights in Michigan, no-fault insurance, COVID-19 restrictions and more.
