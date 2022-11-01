Watch Now

Election 2020

One-on-one with State Sen. Tom Barrett on Michigan's 7th Congressional District race

Our Brett Kast sat down with Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett, who is running in MI's 7th Congressional District against Democratic incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin. They spoke about inflation, abortion, the auto industry and more. The race is one of the tightest in the country and is bringing in millions of dollars from outside organizations.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 08:12:49-04

(WXYZ) — Our Brett Kast sat down with Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett, who is running in MI's 7th Congressional District against Democratic incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

They spoke about inflation, abortion, the auto industry and more.

The race is one of the tightest in the country and is bringing in millions of dollars from outside organizations.

Watch his interview in the video player above.

Related:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website