Rep. Brenda Lawrence talks about Michigan's primary election, her retirement

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence spoke with 7 Action News after the polls closed for Michigan’s primary election on Tuesday.

Lawrence, who currently represents Michigan's 14th Congressional District, is retiring from Congress following her current term. She has served as an elected public official for 30 years.

Lawrence is the former mayor of Southfield. Under the map adopted by the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission, that city falls into the new 11th District. Michigan lost a congressional district following the 2020 census.

Along with speaking about the primary election, she talked about her support for Rep. Haley Stevens and what is next for her when she retires.

You can watch the full interview with Lawrence in the video player above.

Related:

