Richard Bernstein, Brian Zahra re-elected to Michigan Supreme Court

(WXYZ) — Michigan Supreme Court Justices Richard Bernstein and Brian Zahra were both re-elected to the State Supreme Court on Tuesday night.

With 99% of the vote in, Bernstein received 33.2% of the vote (1,642,837 votes) and Zahra received 24.7% of the vote (1,223,179 votes). Both will serve 8-year terms.

Though the race is technically non-partisan, the candidates are nominated by their respective political parties. Bernstein is a Democrat and Zahra is a Republican.

This means the court will keep a 4-3 Democratic majority, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will nominate a replacement for Chief Justice Bridge McCormack, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Democratic State Rep. Kyra Harris-Bolden finished in third place in the race with 21.4% of the vote (1,114,858) and she would have been the first Black female to serve on the court if she were elected.