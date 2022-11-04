Tudor Dixon and Gretchen Whitmer make stops in metro Detroit as Election Day nears

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — We are just five days away from Election Day and both candidates for governor are traveling the state making one last push.

Both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent Tudor Dixon were in metro Detroit Thursday, making stops in Warren and in Taylor, respectively.

At a crowded UAW post in Warren, Whitmer and a whole slate of Democrats rallied voters. She started in Traverse City, making stops around the state.

"We're getting in to all of the communities, trying to get to every place we can because this is a really important election,” the governor said to reporters after the event.

Many in the crowd were representing local unions, like UAW member Lewis Roe of Marlette.

“Why does Governor Whitmer get your vote," 7 Action News Reporter Brett Kast asked.

"Just because the changes she’s done, the things she’s accomplished and I want her to keep going,” Roe responded.

There was also a large number of teachers in the crowd, touting Whitmer's support of schools.

“It's too important not to be here," Hazel Park teacher Karen Ryan said. "We need her back in office to keep the momentum going for out kids.”

Downriver, Dixon and her bus tour made a stop at the Taylor Conservatory and Botanical Gardens after spending their day traveling along the state’s east side.

“We feel really good," Dixon said. "You see the crowds, it’s really strong. The energy is really good.”

Her supporters in Taylor also cheered on a Republican slate of candidates, all of them motivated to stop Whitmer from having a second term.

"Supporting Tudor Dixon," Dean Cook of Taylor said when asked what brought him out to the event. "We've got to get Whitmer out of office.”

Many of these voters were also focused on schools, driven to support Dixon after school closures during COVID-19.

“I started off as a junior and I spent my whole senior year online with my school being closed,” 20-year-old Christian Armstrong of Taylor said.

As some polls tighten, both candidates and their supporters feel confident in their chances. They're ready to make a big final push as Election Day nears.

"I'm extremely confident she’s going to be reelected," Roe said of Whitmer. "I've got no problem with that at all.”

“Tudor is gaining the edge with enthusiasm. I see more signs, I see more commercials, people are just more enthused to vote for Tudor, so we’ll see," Armstrong said. "I think it’s definitely going to be closer than people anticipate.”

So far, 1.1 Million ballots have already been submitted. If you plan to vote absentee but haven’t turned in your ballot, ditch the mail and instead drop it off at your local ballot drop box. All ballots need to be submitted by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to count.

