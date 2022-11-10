University of Michigan students vote in massive lines on Election Day

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A mega-size turnout at both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University on Election Day was the result of a student-led campaign to register young voters ahead of the deadline.

“My civic duty. My dad’s Cuban, so my family knows what it’s like to not really have that option. It’s something that my family really takes pride in doing,” U-M senior Derick Broche said.

He was among many who took the opportunity to register and vote prior to the deadline.

Another student, Nicholas Koh, told us, “A lot of students banded together and held each other accountable to vote. For example, my business fraternity had a competition for how many we could get to vote.”

Students were excited to vote Tuesday. Some waited more than four hours in lines, stretching all the way back around buildings.

“I think there’s a sense of urgency,” Michigan sociology professor Karyn Lacy said. “I can remember in college I didn’t always vote in the midterms.”

In Ann Arbor, the large lines formed outside the Museum of Art and Duderstadt Center. On issues like Proposal 3, they say they felt empowered to be heard.

“This was student organized. I just went out there to thank our students for voting and bring pizzas. I ordered nine originally, but so many students were waiting two, three or four hours. I wanted to make sure we got everybody fed,” U-M Regent Jordan Acker said.

